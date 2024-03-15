Thompson honored with BrickStreet’s First Mary Beth Wooldridge Volunteerism Award

Heidi Thompson of Forest City was honored at BrickStreet Theatre’s first

Volunteer Recognition event on Tuesday, March 12. She was their board of directors’

unanimous choice for the newly established Mary Beth Wooldridge Volunteerism Award. The

award was presented by Mary Beth’s son Karl Wooldridge, who recalled childhood memories of

his mother’s involvement in community theatre when presenting the award.

In response, Thompson shared that it “means a lot that this is in honor and memory of Mary

Beth. She’s a great example of putting your time and effort into community.”

Mary Beth Wooldridge was an active volunteer from BrickStreet’s earliest days. She stayed

connected even when the organization was on hiatus. Wooldridge served in multiple volunteer

capacities including acting, directing, costuming, and set designing. During the 2015 revival of

BrickStreet Theatre, she played an active role in forming a board that could facilitate multiple

theatrical performances each year. She didn’t miss attending a show.

Thompson, the first recipient of what will be an annual award, consistently assists behind the

scenes. She has done props and set dressing for major mainstage productions, most recently for

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, It’s a Wonderful Life, and Elf: The Musical.

“Heidi’s designs are always beautiful and functional,” said Lynnea Fredrickson-Smith, artistic

director for BrickStreet Theatre. “She goes to great lengths to make scenes feel real for our

actors as well as accurate for the time period of each show.”

Already in 2024, Thompson has dedicated countless hours to cleaning and organizing

BrickStreet Theatre’s prop storage space. Because of her work, directors will have an easier time

making an inventory of needed props, and they can stretch their budgets further by not buying

items that are already on the property.

“Heidi is a joy to work with–always kind and gracious and ready to solve problems with a calm

approach,” said Fredrickson-Smith.

As for Thompson, she appreciates how community theatre has opportunities for everyone.

“BrickStreet provides a great creative outlet for those of us who don’t ever want to act or sing on

stage, and I think that’s a great thing for our community,” said Thompson. “We’re so lucky to

have that.”