Debate Ensues about Selling the Britt Golf Course

The Britt City Council and Mayor Jim Nelson have been entertaining the idea of selling the Britt Golf Course. The city purchased the course and clubhouse in 2020 as a means to keep the course going. Councilman Curt Gast explained that the city had to pay off a substantial debt to keep the course viable.

Britt City Clerk Elizabeth Ibarra explained that there was one last payment on the debt to be made on July 7th.

According to golfers on the course, the greens and fairways are in desperate need of repair. The city entered into a lease which obligated them to fix large scale repairs. According to patrons and residents who attended a recent city council meeting, these have not been done.

Other residents echoed the problem as they saw it.

Problems with the course continued to worsen over the years while the city owned it as the previous council and mayor continued to take the golf course topic off the agenda and it was never addressed. The golf course board also did not have regular meetings.

Now, according to the people who lease and manage the country club, walk in freezers are not working, the greens are estimated to cost $50,000 or more to repair, and an irrigation system will need to be completely worked on, and numerous building repairs need to be done.

The current leasers and managers of the course have offered to purchase the country club, but it is up to the city council on whether that sale will take place.