Worth County Approves County Property Sale Resolution
The Worth County Board of Supervisors have approved the sale of county property and set a date for a hearing on the matter. Worth County Supervisor and Chairman A. J. Stone detailed what property was being considered for sale.
By law, the board must notify the public of the intent to sell. Stone explained that the board drew up a resolution to the effect.
The public is invited to attend and comment at that time.