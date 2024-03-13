Waldorf University Creative Writing Contest is Today

Waldorf University will host the 10th annual Top of Iowa High School Creative Writing Contest for regional high school students on Thursday. Waldorf University Assistant Professor of Creative Writing Joe Mylan says this contest differs slightly from previous years.

Mylan says this year’s distinguished visiting writer is R. S. Deeren. He will be reading from his debut short story collection Enough to Lose, a vivid portrait of life in rural America where hard-working families fight for survival in a home that is increasingly unrecognizable and untenable.

Mylan says Thursday afternoon on Waldorf University campus is full of events.