Hancock County Defers Greenfield Estates Issues to Forest City

The Greenfield Estates mobile home court in Forest City is becoming an issue not only at the city level, but now at the county level. Forest City Mayor Ron Holland referred the matter to the Hancock County Sanitarian. It appears that now, the Hancock County Supervisors have been contacted about the sewer issues, abandoned homes, feral animals, and blight.

Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach was contacted about the problems at the court.

Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Manager Andy Buffington clarified the jurisdiction issues surrounding the mobile home court.

Forest City has been contacted by past and present residents to try and do something about the property. The city council has addressed and discussed it in its past two meetings. Mayor Holland has expressed deep concern over the issue.

The city is exploring options about what can be done.