Winnebago Industries’ Melissa Kay Boom Named 2024 Women MAKE Awards Honoree

Melissa Kay Boom, vice president of business excellence systems at Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer, has been selected as a 2024 Women MAKE Awards Honoree by the Manufacturing Institute, the company announced today. The award recognizes women employed in manufacturing with a reputation of exhibiting inspiring and impactful work. Boom was recognized for her significant contributions to Winnebago Industries, the community, and development of the future generation of female talent in the manufacturing industry.

“I am sincerely honored to be recognized by the Manufacturing Institute and tremendously proud to represent the many contributions of women within the manufacturing sector,” said Boom. “Across the company, Winnebago Industries’ culture encourages the growth and development of women in manufacturing and this honor is a direct result of the company’s support. I am truly thrilled by this honor and hope to inspire the next generation of women in the industry.”

The Manufacturing Institute is the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers. The annual national awards program honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite. The Women MAKE Awards are part of the Manufacturing Institute’s Women MAKE America initiative, which is the nation’s marquee program to close the gender gap in manufacturing.

Each year, 130 women leaders and rising female stars are selected by their peers from among more than 1,000 candidates as Women MAKE Awards Honorees and Emerging Leaders. Boom, along with this year’s winners, will be honored at a gala event on April 18 in Washington, D.C.