Winnebago County Board to Meet Tuesday

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live on kiow.com and b1031.com.

The board will open the meeting by hearing from Winnebago County Treasurer Julie Swenson who will give her semi-annual report. This will be followed by Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders who will report on secondary road matters.

Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association is asking the board to grant a permit to bury fiber optic cable. The board is expected to approve the request.

The supervisors will hear from Winnebago County drainage Clerk Kris Oswald on drainage issues. There are no current projects, but the board may relay issues they have been made aware of to Oswald.

Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly has been asked to deliver a report on jail activity. The board wanted to learn about expenses and inmate counts. With the addition of Worth County inmates into the Winnebago County Jail, supervisors want to see the impact this will have on the jail.

The supervisors are looking into a quote from the Midwest Waste LLC on recycling and trash. There will be no action on the quote as it is not called for in the agenda.

Finally, the board will discuss its debt schedule and timeline for repayment.