Kossuth County Board of Supervisors to Meet

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8am. The board will open the meeting with a look at the state of Kossuth County secondary roads. This will be followed by a report from the Kossuth Regional Health Center.

The board will then look to approve and sign the Tenex Software Solutions, Inc. Purchase Agreement. The agreement has been worked out between the board and TSS.

The board will also hear about any proposed changes in zoning and road project work including construction in Rights of Way.

Discussion will turn toward drainage where the board will explore voluntary annexation of acres into Drainage Districts 4 and 80. The board will then hear about repairs to Drainage Districts 1, 151, and 83. Then board may opt to approve the repairs.