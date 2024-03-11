DaDean “Dean” F. Obrecht, 83, of Mason City and formerly of Belmond, passed away on

Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Dean Obrecht will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 25, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East, in Belmond, Iowa.

Visitation for Dean Obrecht will be held from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM at the church prior to the funeral Mass.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa, 50421

641-444-3248