Obits
DaDean “Dean” F. Obrecht
Mason City, formerly Belmond
DaDean “Dean” F. Obrecht, 83, of Mason City and formerly of Belmond, passed away on
Sunday, March 10, 2024, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Dean Obrecht will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 25, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East, in Belmond, Iowa.
Visitation for Dean Obrecht will be held from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM at the church prior to the funeral Mass.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
111 Luick’s Lane South
Belmond, Iowa, 50421
641-444-3248