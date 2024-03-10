Wright County Board of Supervisors to Meet Monday

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to discuss and act on Resolution 2024-09 accepting the recommendation of the Wright County Compensation Board. The recommendations by the board reflect the raises, if any, for elected officials in Wright County. The Supervisors can maintain or lower the amounts on the raises, but cannot increase them.

The board will then open bids on Drainage Ditch brush and weed control for the year. The board may award the contract to the bid they believe best reflects the best benefits to the county.

The supervisors will then review and act on abatement order #1222 for Clarmond Country Club before getting an update on the current state of secondary roads from Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons.

At 9:45 a.m. Bob Ritter to give update on signatures for a petition for a county ordinance

on setbacks for the pipeline. Ritter and other interested individuals have been trying to obtain enough valid signatures to force the county to act on the proposed ordinance.