Sunday Talk: Rowley on the Second Funnel Week

The second funnel week’s purpose is basically the same as the first funnel week, but this time around the Senate is working with House bills, as opposed to Senate bills. This week’s schedule was focused on committee work as the Senate held debate on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday several subcommittee meetings were held along with standing committees to round out the week. I owe a great deal of thanks to my clerk Mary Ryan for her work scheduling meetings and building bill packets for me as the workload picked up.

This week SF 2362 passed on the Senate floor. This is a Commerce bill I floor-managed related to licenses and contracts for residential and motor vehicle services (agreements). It creates a more efficient process for both service contract companies and the Dept. of Insurance and Financial Services regarding filing procedures for new and renewal forms, forms with material change, fees, and consumer protections regarding cancellation of contracts. This bill now goes to the House.

Much attention was given to SF2386 (the AEA/Teacher Salaries bill). The bill was not debated this week to allow additional time for discussion to improve upon the foundation of the bill.

Notable bills passed this week:

SF2340 – a bill that criminalizes the act of being an illegal alien in Iowa.The offense is an aggravated misdemeanor or a class D for two or more misdemeanors involving drugs, a crime against a person, or removal under equivalent law or a class C felony if the individual was removed subsequent to committing a felony.This bill also provides immunity for local governments and contractors.

Out of Committee: HF 2490 – a bill providing the framework for county and state mutual insurance companies to convert to a stock company, and form a holding company.Oversight is through the Dept. of Insurance & Financial Services (DIFS) and subject to the Insurance Commissioner’s approval.I hope this bill will pass in floor debate this coming week.

Bills managed this week:

HF 2305 A bill for an act relating to child care center staff requirements for providing flex care to children up to five years of age

HF 2490 – A bill for an act relating to the reorganization of county and state mutual insurance associations

HF 701 – A bill for an act relating to the purchase of certain law enforcement equipment

SF 2350 – A bill for an act relating to responsibility for payment of fees relating to termination of parental rights proceedings

SSB 3185 – A bill for an act providing for a veteran’s benefits and services poster for employers to display in the workplace

This week we were visited by the Cattlemen’s Association in the rotunda. They provided a terrific beef brisket breakfast for legislators. We were also visited by the Iowa Hospital Association for a legislative lunch this week. I enjoyed visiting with Jason Harrington, CEO, and board members Linda Moore and Randy Heiken from Lakes Regional Healthcare. Thank you to all of the visitors we had at the capitol this week!

I want to close by wishing a very happy and special birthday to Vergene Donovan, Spirit Lake. Vergene celebrated her 100th trip around the sun last Monday. If you don’t know Vergene, she has been a powerhouse in the Iowa GOP throughout her life. She has the respect and admiration from both sides of the aisle. Thank you Vergene for being such a strong role model and a mentor to so many of us who serve and have served as public servants in local, county, state, and national government. Happy Birthday!

Future Forums are:

March 16th at 10:00 a.m. – Estherville Public Library

March 23rd at 9:00 a.m. – Spencer (Eggs & Issues) – Chamber of Commerce

March 23rd at 11:00 a.m. – Okoboji – Tweeters Restaurant

