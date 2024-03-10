Sunday Talk: Guth on the March 15th Deadline

We worked on getting several bills from the House through committee this week. All bills eligible for floor debate must pass through committee before March 15. Some of these bills may seem mundane, but they can have a big impact on Iowans. I sat on the subcommittee for one such bill. HF 2167 deals with the distribution of disaster funds after a disaster (like the derecho) has been declared. This change would do two things: raise the amount that can be given to a household from $5000 to $7000, and allow the program to be administered by a county-wide provider rather than just a provider of the state-wide program. This should allow funds to be distributed faster to those in need and allow more money per qualifying household. SF 2373 deals with how state funds are distributed between the various community colleges. The original funding formula was set up over 20 years ago and has not been adjusted to recognize that some of our colleges have grown a lot and others have not. The new formula will account for changes in enrollment and community involvement. SF 2373 was agreed to by all 15 community college presidents, regardless of whether they gained or lost funds under the revision. Senate File 2381 (Patient’s Right to Save Act) passed this week. First, it requires all health care providers to establish and disclose a discounted cash price they will accept for specific health care services. This price would be posted on their website and available for both insured and uninsured individuals. Second, it permits an individual to apply the cash payment towards their deductible as a credit. Third, the bill establishes a savings incentive program for covered individuals who met their deductible to receive cash back in an amount up to half the difference between the discounted cash price and the average insurance rate for that covered health care service. The hope is that by incentivizing cost-sharing with cash payment options, it will reduce unnecessary, expensive treatments that have no guarantee of high-quality care. This bill is one way we can help patients, especially those with chronic conditions, have more dollars in their pockets and not tied up in rising health care bills. The part of the week I enjoyed the most was Tuesday when the libraries came to lobby. Two weeks ago several librarians came to the Capitol to protest a proposed bill dealing with how libraries are governed. I spoke to a couple of them after the meeting to explain how the legislative process works. I told them that, first subcommittees gather information from citizens and lobbyists. After that, often the bill is changed or abandoned. I then explained the process to get the bill through committee and passed in order to get on the floor of the Senate. Once the Senate passes a bill, it goes to the House to again go through subcommittee where the public again has the opportunity to comment before it is ready for committee and then debated on the floor of the House. Finally, the bill goes to the Governor. The public can again register their comments before she signs the bill into law. One of those librarians recognized me and came over to thank me for my explanation of the process. She said she really had no idea how it all worked and appreciated being educated. Part of my job is educating the public to help them better engage in our state government. I am convinced that ignorance of the political process and lack of communication with elected officials lies at the root of many of today’s problems. Choose today to be part of the solution to those problems. My next town hall meeting will be Saturday, March 16 at the Franklin County Farm Bureau office in Hampton at 9:00 AM. I will also have another town hall in Webster City on Saturday March 23 at 11:00 at Central Community College.