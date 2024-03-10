NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Securing the Border

Capitol, my vote for the Laken Riley Act, and the State of the Union address. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
WE MUST SECURE OUR BORDER
Since President Biden took office, more than 7.2 million illegal immigrants have unlawfully crossed our border, 340 terrorists have been apprehended at our border, and over 20,000 Chinese nationals have been encountered at our border.
We must secure our border, finish the wall, end “catch-and-release,” and keep deadly fentanyl away from our children and out of our communities.
REPEALING THE DEATH TAX FOR GOOD
In my view, the death tax represents one of the most invasive, unfair, and duplicative taxes levied by Uncle Sam.
That’s why I’ve introduced legislation to repeal it entirely.
Family farms and small businesses should not be harassed by the IRS.
WELCOMING STUDENTS FROM HARRIS-LAKE PARK HIGH SCHOOL TO OUR NATION’S CAPITOL
I’m glad that my Legislative Correspondent — Geo — could lead a tour of the Capitol this week for students, teachers, and chaperones from Harris-Lake Park High School.
It’s so important that the next generation understands our form of government and gets involved in democracy!
MEETING WITH THE IOWA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION
I had a great conversation with Matt Breen, Bridget Breen, Todd Steinkamp, and Bernie Merrill who are part of the Iowa Broadcasters Association.
Local news matters to our families and communities in Iowa, and I appreciate all that they do to keep Iowans informed.
ADVOCATING FOR OUR COMMUNITY BANKS
Community banks proudly serve the families and businesses that make our rural communities fantastic places to live, work and raise a family.
Ensuring that our local businesses have access to the capital that they need to open their doors and expand their operations is vital to the long-term growth of our economy and the success of our small businesses.
However, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently finalized a burdensome rule — enforcing Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act — that would increase the cost of loans, restrict capital for businesses, and stall economic development in rural communities.
That’s why I voted for a congressional resolution — which passed the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate — to overturn this misguided rule and ensure that our small businesses have access to the capital that they need to grow, invest, and compete.
Read my full thoughts below!
SAC CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEETING
The other night, my Regional Director based out of Council Bluffs — Abby — attended the annual meeting for the Sac City Chamber of Commerce.
I’m working to help our businesses succeed, support our main streets, and advance pro-growth tax policies that power our economy.
MY WORK TO BAN CHINA FROM BUYING AMERICAN FARMLAND
On my 36 County Tour and my Feenstra Agriculture Tour, Iowans repeatedly tell me that they’re worried that China is buying our farmland.
So am I.
That’s why I introduced legislation — which passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 407 to 26 — to ban China from buying American farmland.
FARMER ROUNDTABLE IN FORT DODGE
This week, one of my regional directors — Jim — attended a farmer roundtable hosted by the Iowa Soybean Association and Cargill in Fort Dodge.
Serving on both the House Agriculture Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, I’m working to pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa, open new export markets, and strengthen crop insurance.
BRINGING THE VOICE OF IOWA FARMERS AND PRODUCERS TO CONGRESS
During a recent stop on my Feenstra Agriculture Tour in Storm Lake, I had the opportunity to address roughly 250 hog farmers who are members of the Buena Vista County Pork Producers.
Among many issues facing our pork industry, folks were most concerned about California’s Proposition 12, the status of the Farm Bill and efforts at the federal level to combat deadly foreign animal diseases.
I’ve made it a point to bring the voice of Iowans to Congress so that we can transform their ideas into meaningful policies.
SPEAKING OUT AGAINST THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S STAFFING MANDATES FOR NURSING HOMES
On my 36 County Tour, hospitals and clinics tell me how hard it is to find staff.
This challenge extends to our nursing homes.
Sadly, the Biden administration’s staffing mandates for nursing homes would force these critical facilities to close in rural Iowa.
Watch my remarks below.
Rep. Feenstra speaks against President Biden's staffing mandates for nursing homes in rural Iowa.
ONE LAST THING: THE STATE OF THE UNION
I enjoyed spending time with Scott Schneidermann — my guest to the State of the Union address — and his father, George, who are both from Rock Rapids.
I was glad that we had the chance to meet Speaker Mike Johnson and sit down with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: HOLDING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR CRIMES
Last month, the country learned the tragic news that 22-year-old Laken Riley – a nursing student from Georgia – was murdered by an illegal immigrant while out on a jog in broad daylight. As a father of four, my heart breaks for the friends and family of Laken who are enduring unimaginable pain right now. As an American, I am outraged that President Biden refuses to secure our border and keep our communities safe.
That’s why I voted for the Laken Riley Act, which would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take custody of illegal immigrants who commit theft, burglary, larceny, shoplifting, or other similar crimes. It’s also why I’m working to pass Sarah’s Law to honor the memory of 21-year-old Sarah Root who was killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving while drunk.
Read more in my weekly column below.
CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Do you think that we should hire more border patrol agents?
Yes
No
Unsure/Indifferent
LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Do you think that we should ban sanctuary cities in the United States?
Yes – 69%
No – 27%
Unsure/Indifferent – 4%
If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.
Sincerely,
Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress
