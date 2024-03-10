Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Securing the Border

ADVOCATING FOR OUR COMMUNITY BANKS

Community banks proudly serve the families and businesses that make our rural communities fantastic places to live, work and raise a family.

Ensuring that our local businesses have access to the capital that they need to open their doors and expand their operations is vital to the long-term growth of our economy and the success of our small businesses.

However, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently finalized a burdensome rule — enforcing Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act — that would increase the cost of loans, restrict capital for businesses, and stall economic development in rural communities.

That’s why I voted for a congressional resolution — which passed the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate — to overturn this misguided rule and ensure that our small businesses have access to the capital that they need to grow, invest, and compete.

Read my full thoughts below!