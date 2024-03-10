Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Securing the Border

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCapitol, my vote for the Laken Riley Act, and the State of the Union address. That and more \u2013 remember to follow my Facebook page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0and my Twitter page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0to stay up-to-date throughout the week!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWE MUST SECURE OUR BORDER\r\n\r\nSince President Biden took office, more than 7.2 million illegal immigrants have unlawfully crossed our border, 340 terrorists have been apprehended at our border, and over 20,000 Chinese nationals have been encountered at our border.\r\n\r\nWe must secure our border, finish the wall, end "catch-and-release," and keep deadly fentanyl away from our children and out of our communities.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nREPEALING THE DEATH TAX FOR GOOD\r\n\r\nIn my view, the death tax represents one of the most invasive, unfair, and duplicative taxes levied by Uncle Sam.\r\n\r\nThat's why I've introduced legislation to repeal it entirely.\r\n\r\nFamily farms and small businesses should not be harassed by the IRS.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGovernment Affairs: Eliminating the Death Tax for Good\r\n\r\nWords: Randy Feenstra, U.S. Representative As any taxpayer knows, the federal government never misses an opportunity to tax income, assets, earnings, or real estate. Family farms, small businesses, and other multigenerational enterprises - which...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.masonrymagazine.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWELCOMING STUDENTS FROM HARRIS-LAKE PARK HIGH SCHOOL TO OUR NATION'S CAPITOL\r\n\r\nI\u2019m glad that my Legislative Correspondent \u2014 Geo \u2014 could lead a tour of the Capitol this week for students, teachers, and chaperones from Harris-Lake Park High School.\r\n\r\nIt\u2019s so important that the next generation understands our form of government and gets involved in democracy!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH THE IOWA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION\r\n\r\nI had a great conversation with Matt Breen, Bridget Breen, Todd Steinkamp, and Bernie Merrill who are part of the Iowa Broadcasters Association.\r\n\r\nLocal news matters to our families and communities in Iowa, and I appreciate all that they do to keep Iowans informed.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nADVOCATING FOR OUR COMMUNITY BANKS\r\n\r\nCommunity banks proudly serve the families and businesses that make our rural communities fantastic places to live, work and raise a family.\r\n\r\nEnsuring that our local businesses have access to the capital that they need to open their doors and expand their operations is vital to the long-term growth of our economy and the success of our small businesses.\r\n\r\nHowever, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently finalized a burdensome rule \u2014 enforcing Section 1071 of the Dodd-Frank Act \u2014 that would increase the cost of loans, restrict capital for businesses, and stall economic development in rural communities.\r\n\r\nThat's why I voted for a congressional resolution \u2014 which passed the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate \u2014 to overturn this misguided rule and ensure that our small businesses have access to the capital that they need to grow, invest, and compete.\r\n\r\nRead my full thoughts below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra: Bank on my support\r\n\r\nCommunity banks proudly serve the families and businesses that make our rural communities fantastic places to live, work and raise a family.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.nwestiowa.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSAC CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEETING\r\n\r\nThe other night, my Regional Director based out of Council Bluffs \u2014 Abby \u2014 attended the annual meeting for the Sac City Chamber of Commerce.\r\n\r\nI\u2019m working to help our businesses succeed, support our main streets, and advance pro-growth tax policies that power our economy.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WORK TO BAN CHINA FROM BUYING AMERICAN FARMLAND\r\n\r\nOn my\u00a036 County Tour\u00a0and my Feenstra Agriculture Tour, Iowans repeatedly tell me that they\u2019re worried that China is buying our farmland.\r\n\r\nSo am I.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why I introduced legislation \u2014 which passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 407 to 26 \u2014 to ban China from buying American farmland.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFARMER ROUNDTABLE IN FORT DODGE\r\n\r\nThis week, one of my regional directors \u2014 Jim \u2014 attended a farmer roundtable hosted by the Iowa Soybean Association and Cargill in Fort Dodge.\r\n\r\nServing on both the House Agriculture Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee, I\u2019m working to pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa, open new export markets, and strengthen crop insurance.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBRINGING THE VOICE OF IOWA FARMERS AND PRODUCERS TO CONGRESS\r\n\r\nDuring a recent stop on my Feenstra Agriculture Tour in Storm Lake, I had the opportunity to address roughly 250 hog farmers who are members of the Buena Vista County Pork Producers.\r\n\r\nAmong many issues facing our pork industry, folks were most concerned about California\u2019s Proposition 12, the status of the Farm Bill and efforts at the federal level to combat deadly foreign animal diseases.\r\n\r\nI\u2019ve made it a point to bring the voice of Iowans to Congress so that we can transform their ideas into meaningful policies.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLetters to the Editor: Taking the voice of Iowans to our ...\r\n\r\nDuring a recent stop on my Feenstra Agriculture Tour in Storm Lake, I had the opportunity to address roughly 250 hog farmers who are members of the Buena Vista County Pork Producers. Representing the top pork-producing district in the nation,...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.stormlake.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSPEAKING OUT AGAINST THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S STAFFING MANDATES FOR NURSING HOMES\r\n\r\nOn my\u00a036 County Tour, hospitals and clinics tell me how hard it is to find staff.\r\n\r\nThis challenge extends to our nursing homes.\r\n\r\nSadly, the Biden administration\u2019s staffing mandates for nursing homes would force these critical facilities to close in rural Iowa.\r\n\r\nWatch my remarks below.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: THE STATE OF THE UNION\r\n\r\nI enjoyed spending time with Scott Schneidermann \u2014 my guest to the State of the Union address \u2014 and his father, George, who are both from Rock Rapids.\r\n\r\nI was glad that we had the chance to meet Speaker Mike Johnson and sit down with House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: HOLDING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR CRIMES\r\n\r\nLast month, the country learned the tragic news that 22-year-old Laken Riley \u2013 a nursing student from Georgia \u2013 was murdered by an illegal immigrant while out on a jog in broad daylight. As a father of four, my heart breaks for the friends and family of Laken who are enduring unimaginable pain right now. As an American, I am outraged that President Biden refuses to secure our border and keep our communities safe.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why I voted for the\u00a0Laken Riley Act, which would require U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take custody of illegal immigrants who commit theft, burglary, larceny, shoplifting, or other similar crimes.\u00a0It's also why I'm working to pass Sarah's Law to honor the memory of 21-year-old Sarah Root who was killed by an illegal immigrant who was driving while drunk.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: Holding illegal immigrants accountable ...\r\n\r\nLast month, the country learned the tragic news that 22-year-old Laken Riley - a nursing student from Georgia - was murdered by an illegal immigrant while out on a jog in broad daylight. As a father of four, my heart breaks for the friends and...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nfeenstra.house.gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDo you think that we should hire more border patrol agents?\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nYes\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNo\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUnsure\/Indifferent\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS: Do you think that we should ban sanctuary cities in the United States?\r\n\r\nYes - 69%\r\n\r\nNo - 27%\r\n\r\nUnsure\/Indifferent - 4%\r\n\r\nIf you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website\u00a0HERE.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWe are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at\u00a0feenstra.house.gov.\r\n\r\nSincerely,\r\n\r\nRep. Randy Feenstra\r\nMember of Congress\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n