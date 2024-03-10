Hancock County Board to Discuss Tree Issues in Drainage Systems

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. After a public forum, the board will hold a public hearing on an amendment to Hancock County’s budget for FY2023-2024.

Several procedural resolutions will be considered. These include a resolution for approval of Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Budget Amendment #3. They will then consider a resolution for Additional Interfund Operational Transfer. The board will have a first reading of An Ordinance Readopting Portions of the Existing Hancock County Code, and repealing Ordinance 28.

The board may possibly consider setting date and time for the second reading.

The supervisors will hold a teleconference with Cerro Gordo and Franklin County Board of Supervisors in order to acknowledge receipt of work order dated 11/20/2023 regarding trees along the Main Ditch 19-94-21 & 24-94-22, and consider appointing a Drainage Engineer to review the reported problem for JDD #86-31-1 Main Open. They may consider appointing a Drainage Attorney to assist the engineer in charge of the project.

The board will hear from both the county engineer on road matters and the drainage clerk on drainage issues and projects. They will consider signing Aureon Grant letter of support for Garner Community Christian Childcare. They will also hear from Jake Schreur who is the Maintenance Director who will discuss and possibly consider revised quote/invoice for Kruger Electric for heat detectors.