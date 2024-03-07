Youth Petition Britt City Council for Safe Zoning of Potential Drug Dispensaries

The Britt City Council was addressed by a group of young women who were concerned about the possibility of illicit drugs being sold legally if a measure in the Iowa Legislature gained traction and legalized the practice.

Area cities such as Garner have zoned for the potential retail sale of marijuana through dispensaries and store fronts. Garner has zoned for these locations to be in their industrial district away from schools, parks, pools, libraries, and other locations where children may frequent.

Hanna Barker addressed the council and explained what her group stood for.

The rest of the group identified themselves and their concerns.

Barker cited that drug use has multiple residual effects and impacts on youth and adults.

The West Hancock High School students asked the council to take these impacts and effects into consideration and pass a site-specific zoning resolution. The council was very impressed with the actions of the students and Mayor Jim Nelson told the ladies that the council would address their requests.

Nelson asked the near capacity crowd attending the city council meeting to salute the students with applause for their efforts.