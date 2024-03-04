Meetings & AgendasNewsWright
Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/4/24 (LIVE)
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
- Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
- Approve tentative agenda.
- Approve minutes of last meeting.
- Approve claims for payment.
- Open forum for public input.
- Appoint Sabrina Beck to the Planning and Zoning board.
- Review and act on property tax refund for Clarmond Country Club .
- Review and act on the Precinct Election Official compensation changing from $13.00 per hour to $15.00 per hour and $17.00 per hour for the Chairperson.
- Review and act on Resolution 2024-10 to establish fees for services provided to transfer human remains by a Funeral Home.
- Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer.
- Consider Resolution 2024-11 Awarding Contract for Project FM-C099(104)–99
- Secondary Roads update
- Old Business.
- New Business.
- Update on meetings.
Budget workshop after meeting.