Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/4/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m. Approve tentative agenda. Approve minutes of last meeting. Approve claims for payment. Open forum for public input. Appoint Sabrina Beck to the Planning and Zoning board.

Review and act on property tax refund for Clarmond Country Club .

Review and act on the Precinct Election Official compensation changing from $13.00 per hour to $15.00 per hour and $17.00 per hour for the Chairperson.

Review and act on Resolution 2024-10 to establish fees for services provided to transfer human remains by a Funeral Home.

Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer. Consider Resolution 2024-11 Awarding Contract for Project FM-C099(104)–99 Secondary Roads update

Old Business. New Business. Update on meetings.

Budget workshop after meeting.