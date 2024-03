An early spring means a head start for Iowa gardens, but it could make things difficult for the state’s trees. DNR Forester Tivon Feeley says conifer trees in particular may have some problems.

Feeley says the symptoms may not appear until well into spring.

He says they won’t be able to get the water they need.

You will notice that the greenery turns brown and Feeley says the winter desiccation often kills the trees.