Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDear Friend,\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: President Biden's trip to the border, my bill to protect the solvency of Social Security, and my 36 County Tour. That and more \u2013 remember to follow my Facebook page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0and my Twitter page by\u00a0clicking here\u00a0to stay up-to-date throughout the week!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPRESIDENT BIDEN'S TRIP TO THE BORDER\r\n\r\nPresident Biden's recent trip to the border was nothing more than a stunt. He actively refuses to implement policies that would secure our border and protect our families.\r\n\r\nSince he won't do his job, I'm doing my part to help address the border crisis.\r\n\r\nI introduced the\u00a0Build the Wall and Fight Fentanyl Act\u00a0\u2014 which is good for our border security and taxpayers alike \u2014 to seize money from the drug cartels to finish the border wall and keep deadly fentanyl away from our kids and out of our communities.\r\n\r\nRead more about my bill in my op-ed for the Carroll Times Herald below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWe must defeat the drug cartels at their own game\r\n\r\nPresident Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have created the worst border crisis in generations. Their open-border policies have left our nation vulnerable to evil forces and\r\n\r\nRead more\r\ncarrollspaper.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPROTECTING THE LONG-TERM SOLVENCY OF SOCIAL SECURITY\r\n\r\nOur seniors deserve to receive the Social Security benefits that they have earned after a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice. However, thanks to reckless government spending and elevated interest rates, recent reports project that the Social Security trust fund could run out of money in less than a decade. This is not only alarming for folks who rely on their Social Security check, but also absolutely unacceptable for lawmakers who choose to ignore this looming crisis.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why I introduced the\u00a0Save Our Seniors Act, which would make a simple, yet vital change to how we convey the long-term solvency of Social Security. Instead of sticking our heads in the sand and pretending that Social Security remains in strong financial health, my bill will make this crisis front-page news for lawmakers and the American people alike. I will continue to work to ensure that our seniors and workers receive the benefits that they deserve while strengthening our nation\u2019s fiscal foundation.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra bill widens Social Security data\r\n\r\nWASHINGTON, D.C.-The funding outlook for Social Security has been a topic tossing and turning through Congress for decades, but Rep. Randy Feenstra is arguing that the official government data is\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.nwestiowa.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVISITING THE EDGE PROGRAM AT BOONE HIGH SCHOOL\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, I toured the EDGE program \u2013 which serves 34 students \u2013 at Boone High School as part of my 36 County Tour. I had the opportunity to talk to students about their internships and future plans.\r\n\r\nIn Congress, I will continue to advocate for policies that help our students achieve their dreams and prepare them for successful careers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nTOURING ALMACO IN NEVADA\r\n\r\nEarlier this week, on my 36 County Tour, I toured ALMACO \u2013 a global manufacturing and engineering company \u2013 in Nevada.\r\n\r\nWe talked about my work on the House Ways and Means Committee to bring manufacturing back to the United States and my work on the House Agriculture Committee to pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa\u2019s farmers, producers, and manufacturers.\r\n\r\nIn Congress, I\u2019ll always be a strong voice for our job creators!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWORKING TO SECURE YEAR-ROUND E-15 FOR IOWANS BEGINNING THIS YEAR\r\n\r\nYear-round access to E-15 will lower gas prices for our families, support our farmers, and keep our biofuels industry strong. While I\u2019m glad that the Biden administration finally approved year-round sales of E-15 in Iowa, there is no reason to delay this authorization until 2025.\r\n\r\nI\u2019m proud to join my colleagues in the Iowa delegation to request that the EPA allow for E-15 to be sold year-round beginning this year, not 2025. With inflation draining wallets and impacting our businesses, our families deserve relief at the pump and our producers deserve certainty in this vital market.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIowa delegation sends letter to EPA Admin Regan on...\r\n\r\nA group of lawmakers are asking the Biden administration to review the Environmental Protection Agency's decision to allow year-round sales of E15 beginning in 2025. During a press call Thursday, U.S. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said a delayed...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nbrownfieldagnews.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCHATTING WITH FOLKS IN AUDUBON ON MY 36 COUNTY TOUR\r\n\r\nDuring my 36 County Tour this week, I spoke at the \u201cWhat\u2019s Happening in Audubon\u201d series at the Bakery on Broadway in Audubon.\r\n\r\nWe chatted about the Farm Bill, my work to expand emergency medical services in rural Iowa, the need for more affordable housing, and the serious crisis at our southern border created by President Biden and his failed policies.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHAMILTON COUNTY VETERANS AFFAIRS MONTHLY COFFEE IN WEBSTER CITY\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, my Regional Director based out of Fort Dodge \u2014 Jim \u2014 and my awesome Caseworker \u2014 Ann \u2014 attended the Hamilton County Veterans Affairs monthly coffee at their new location in the Hamilton County Community Services Building in Webster City.\r\n\r\nI\u2019ll always support our veterans and their families!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWORKING TO PROTECT OUR RURAL HOSPITALS\r\n\r\nBorn and raised in rural Iowa, I'm passionate about ensuring that our communities have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare.\r\n\r\nServing on the House Ways and Means Committee, I'm working to protect our rural hospitals and support our healthcare workforce.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. Feenstra tours hospital, discusses critical access...\r\n\r\nU.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra made an appearance at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (SMCH) on February 21. His visit included a tour of rehab services, as well as the obstetrics and\r\n\r\nRead more\r\ncarrollspaper.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVISITING GABRIEL'S CORNER PREGNANCY COUNSELING CENTER IN COUNCIL BLUFFS\r\n\r\nThe other day, one of my regional directors \u2014 Abby \u2014 stopped by Gabriel\u2019s Corner Pregnancy Counseling Center in Council Bluffs.\r\n\r\nOn my\u00a036 County Tour, I\u2019ve also visited pregnancy resource centers in Sioux Center, Storm Lake, and Denison.\r\n\r\nThese centers are lifelines for new families. I truly appreciate the work that pregnancy resource centers do to support Iowa families, promote the health and wellbeing of newborns, and defend the unborn.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: MEETING WITH THE COMMANDER OF THE IOWA WING OF THE CIVIL AIR PATROL AND FOUR CADETS!\r\n\r\nYesterday, after votes, I enjoyed seeing Colonel Jonathan Lartigue \u2014 Commander of the Iowa Wing of the Civil Air Patrol \u2014 and four of his cadets.\r\n\r\nThe Civil Air Patrol is completely volunteer-based and supports search-and-rescue missions and disaster relief efforts nationwide.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: SOUNDING THE ALARM OVER OUR GROWING AGRICULTURAL TRADE DEFICIT\r\n\r\nAgriculture is the economic engine of Iowa. When our farmers and producers are successful, our economy grows, our main streets thrive, our businesses invest in new employees and finance expansions, and our rural communities grow stronger. As is obvious from our endless fields of corn and soybeans and our countless hog, cattle, and poultry operations, we grow and raise more than we can consume and sell in Iowa \u2013 or even our country. The excess product must go somewhere, and that\u2019s where our trading relationships \u2013 both current and potential \u2013 come into play.\r\n\r\nUnfortunately, the Biden administration has done very little to help our farmers and producers access new export markets for their high-quality goods.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why I led a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack urging the Biden administration to address our growing agricultural trade deficit, eliminate barriers to trade for our producers, and restore America\u2019s global leadership in agricultural trade.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: Sounding the alarm over our growing...\r\n\r\nAgriculture is the economic engine of Iowa. When our farmers and producers are successful, our economy grows, our main streets thrive, our businesses invest in new employees and finance expansions, and our rural communities grow stronger.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nfeenstra.house.gov\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nCLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDo you think that we should ban sanctuary cities in the United States?\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nYes\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNo\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUnsure\/Indifferent\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSelect\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS: Do you support President Biden's plans to essentially force Americans to buy electric vehicles?\r\n\r\nYes - 17%\r\n\r\nNo - 80%\r\n\r\nUnsure\/Indifferent - 3%\r\n\r\nIf you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website\u00a0HERE.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWe are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at\u00a0feenstra.house.gov.\r\n\r\nSincerely,\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n