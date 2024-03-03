Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

PRESIDENT BIDEN’S TRIP TO THE BORDER

President Biden’s recent trip to the border was nothing more than a stunt. He actively refuses to implement policies that would secure our border and protect our families.

Since he won’t do his job, I’m doing my part to help address the border crisis.

I introduced the Build the Wall and Fight Fentanyl Act — which is good for our border security and taxpayers alike — to seize money from the drug cartels to finish the border wall and keep deadly fentanyl away from our kids and out of our communities.

Read more about my bill in my op-ed for the Carroll Times Herald below!