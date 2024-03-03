NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor15 mins agoLast Updated: March 1, 2024
Dear Friend,
In this week's roundup: President Biden's trip to the border, my bill to protect the solvency of Social Security, and my 36 County Tour.
PRESIDENT BIDEN’S TRIP TO THE BORDER
President Biden’s recent trip to the border was nothing more than a stunt. He actively refuses to implement policies that would secure our border and protect our families.
Since he won’t do his job, I’m doing my part to help address the border crisis.
I introduced the Build the Wall and Fight Fentanyl Act — which is good for our border security and taxpayers alike — to seize money from the drug cartels to finish the border wall and keep deadly fentanyl away from our kids and out of our communities.
Read more about my bill in my op-ed for the Carroll Times Herald below!
We must defeat the drug cartels at their own game

President Biden and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have created the worst border crisis in generations. Their open-border policies have left our nation vulnerable to evil forces and

Read more
carrollspaper.com
PROTECTING THE LONG-TERM SOLVENCY OF SOCIAL SECURITY
Our seniors deserve to receive the Social Security benefits that they have earned after a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice. However, thanks to reckless government spending and elevated interest rates, recent reports project that the Social Security trust fund could run out of money in less than a decade. This is not only alarming for folks who rely on their Social Security check, but also absolutely unacceptable for lawmakers who choose to ignore this looming crisis.
That’s why I introduced the Save Our Seniors Act, which would make a simple, yet vital change to how we convey the long-term solvency of Social Security. Instead of sticking our heads in the sand and pretending that Social Security remains in strong financial health, my bill will make this crisis front-page news for lawmakers and the American people alike. I will continue to work to ensure that our seniors and workers receive the benefits that they deserve while strengthening our nation’s fiscal foundation.
Feenstra bill widens Social Security data

WASHINGTON, D.C.-The funding outlook for Social Security has been a topic tossing and turning through Congress for decades, but Rep. Randy Feenstra is arguing that the official government data is

Read more
www.nwestiowa.com
VISITING THE EDGE PROGRAM AT BOONE HIGH SCHOOL
On Tuesday, I toured the EDGE program – which serves 34 students – at Boone High School as part of my 36 County Tour. I had the opportunity to talk to students about their internships and future plans.
In Congress, I will continue to advocate for policies that help our students achieve their dreams and prepare them for successful careers.
TOURING ALMACO IN NEVADA
Earlier this week, on my 36 County Tour, I toured ALMACO – a global manufacturing and engineering company – in Nevada.
We talked about my work on the House Ways and Means Committee to bring manufacturing back to the United States and my work on the House Agriculture Committee to pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa’s farmers, producers, and manufacturers.
In Congress, I’ll always be a strong voice for our job creators!
WORKING TO SECURE YEAR-ROUND E-15 FOR IOWANS BEGINNING THIS YEAR
Year-round access to E-15 will lower gas prices for our families, support our farmers, and keep our biofuels industry strong. While I’m glad that the Biden administration finally approved year-round sales of E-15 in Iowa, there is no reason to delay this authorization until 2025.
I’m proud to join my colleagues in the Iowa delegation to request that the EPA allow for E-15 to be sold year-round beginning this year, not 2025. With inflation draining wallets and impacting our businesses, our families deserve relief at the pump and our producers deserve certainty in this vital market.
Iowa delegation sends letter to EPA Admin Regan on…

A group of lawmakers are asking the Biden administration to review the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to allow year-round sales of E15 beginning in 2025. During a press call Thursday, U.S. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said a delayed…

Read more
brownfieldagnews.com
CHATTING WITH FOLKS IN AUDUBON ON MY 36 COUNTY TOUR
During my 36 County Tour this week, I spoke at the “What’s Happening in Audubon” series at the Bakery on Broadway in Audubon.
We chatted about the Farm Bill, my work to expand emergency medical services in rural Iowa, the need for more affordable housing, and the serious crisis at our southern border created by President Biden and his failed policies.
HAMILTON COUNTY VETERANS AFFAIRS MONTHLY COFFEE IN WEBSTER CITY
On Wednesday, my Regional Director based out of Fort Dodge — Jim — and my awesome Caseworker — Ann — attended the Hamilton County Veterans Affairs monthly coffee at their new location in the Hamilton County Community Services Building in Webster City.
I’ll always support our veterans and their families!
WORKING TO PROTECT OUR RURAL HOSPITALS
Born and raised in rural Iowa, I’m passionate about ensuring that our communities have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare.
Serving on the House Ways and Means Committee, I’m working to protect our rural hospitals and support our healthcare workforce.
Rep. Feenstra tours hospital, discusses critical access…

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra made an appearance at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (SMCH) on February 21. His visit included a tour of rehab services, as well as the obstetrics and

Read more
carrollspaper.com
VISITING GABRIEL’S CORNER PREGNANCY COUNSELING CENTER IN COUNCIL BLUFFS
The other day, one of my regional directors — Abby — stopped by Gabriel’s Corner Pregnancy Counseling Center in Council Bluffs.
On my 36 County Tour, I’ve also visited pregnancy resource centers in Sioux Center, Storm Lake, and Denison.
These centers are lifelines for new families. I truly appreciate the work that pregnancy resource centers do to support Iowa families, promote the health and wellbeing of newborns, and defend the unborn.
ONE LAST THING: MEETING WITH THE COMMANDER OF THE IOWA WING OF THE CIVIL AIR PATROL AND FOUR CADETS!
Yesterday, after votes, I enjoyed seeing Colonel Jonathan Lartigue — Commander of the Iowa Wing of the Civil Air Patrol — and four of his cadets.
The Civil Air Patrol is completely volunteer-based and supports search-and-rescue missions and disaster relief efforts nationwide.
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: SOUNDING THE ALARM OVER OUR GROWING AGRICULTURAL TRADE DEFICIT
Agriculture is the economic engine of Iowa. When our farmers and producers are successful, our economy grows, our main streets thrive, our businesses invest in new employees and finance expansions, and our rural communities grow stronger. As is obvious from our endless fields of corn and soybeans and our countless hog, cattle, and poultry operations, we grow and raise more than we can consume and sell in Iowa – or even our country. The excess product must go somewhere, and that’s where our trading relationships – both current and potential – come into play.
Unfortunately, the Biden administration has done very little to help our farmers and producers access new export markets for their high-quality goods.
That’s why I led a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack urging the Biden administration to address our growing agricultural trade deficit, eliminate barriers to trade for our producers, and restore America’s global leadership in agricultural trade.
Read more in my weekly column below!
My Weekly Column: Sounding the alarm over our growing…

Agriculture is the economic engine of Iowa. When our farmers and producers are successful, our economy grows, our main streets thrive, our businesses invest in new employees and finance expansions, and our rural communities grow stronger.

Read more
feenstra.house.gov
CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Do you think that we should ban sanctuary cities in the United States?
Yes
No
Unsure/Indifferent
LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Do you support President Biden’s plans to essentially force Americans to buy electric vehicles?
Yes – 17%
No – 80%
Unsure/Indifferent – 3%
If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you.
Sincerely,
Last Updated: March 1, 2024
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

