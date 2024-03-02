Stellar Expands Operations with Purchase of Warehouse Facility in Mason City

— Stellar, a 100% employee-owned and -operated manufacturer of high-quality mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, has announced the purchase of a warehouse facility located at 2400 19th Street SW in Mason City, Iowa. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in the company’s 33-year history of growth and commitment to the north Iowa community.

The newly purchased property features 155,000 square feet under roof and spans 18 acres, providing ample space for Stellar to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in the region. The new property is adjacent to Stellar’s existing manufacturing facility in Mason City located at 2421 15th Street SW, which has 230,000 square feet of manufacturing space under roof. As a company deeply rooted in north Iowa, this expansion reflects Stellar’s dedication to driving economic prosperity within the local community and its pursuit of designing and manufacturing the highest quality, most innovative equipment for the work truck industry.

“Purchasing this facility underscores our continued investment in north Iowa and our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” said Dave Zrostlik, President at Stellar. “We are excited about the potential this expansion holds for our company and the opportunities it will create for both our employee owners and the Mason City community.”

Stellar anticipates utilizing the newly purchased property to expand its manufacturing capacity over the next few years, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck accessories.

With more than 800 employee owners companywide, Stellar is excited to continue to grow job opportunities and contribute to the economic vitality of Mason City and beyond. For more information, contact us or apply for an open position.

For more information about Stellar and its range of products and services, please visit stellarindustries.com.