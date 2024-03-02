February Ends as the 2nd Warmest on Record

The calendar says spring doesn’t arrive until March 19th, but meteorological winter actually ended Thursday, making Friday the first day of meteorological spring. State climatologist Justin Glisan says it was cold and snowy, sure, but it really wasn’t much of a winter.

As for the just-ended month of February, Glisan says what little snow fell didn’t stick around long.

The statewide average for precipitation during February was only two-tenths of an inch, making it Iowa’s third-driest February on record. Glisan says forecast models predict March will be warmer than normal, with good chances for increased precipitation.