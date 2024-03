This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills.

Eli Menke helped Lake Mills back to a substate game with 10 points, three rebounds, and one assist while going 4/5 from the free throw line against Bishop Garrigan.

In the substate game against Remsen St. Mary’s, Menke made two free throws at the end to ensure it was a three-point game. He also had 11 points in the contest to help push Lake Mills back to the state tournament.