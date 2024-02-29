Waldorf to Host Choral Festival Thursday

The 2nd annual Waldorf University High School Choir and Honor Band Festival will be held on Thursday at the Boman Fine Arts Center in Forest City. Waldorf Director of Choral Activities Emilie Bertram says this is an opportunity for high school students and community members to gather and present music together that may be beyond what they are normally exposed to.

Bertram says with one-year under their belt, larger numbers of musicians will be in attendance this year.

Bertram says attendees will witness a wide variety of musical selections.

Tickets for the event are $5 and are available at bomanfineartscenter.org and at the door on Thursday night.