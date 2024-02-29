NIACC President to Receive Bennet Lifetime Achievement Award

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) will recognize nine retiring college presidents and chancellors with the Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award during PTK Catalyst 2024, the Society’s annual convention in Orlando, Florida, April 4-6, 2024.

These awards are given to retiring college presidents who have shown support of student success initiatives leading to stronger pathways to completion, transfer, and employment. They have taken an active interest in supporting high-achieving students and developing student leaders on campus. Recipients are nominated by the students on their campus.

“These college leaders have made student success a priority throughout their career,” says Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “This award is special because it comes directly from the students, and it is evidence of the gratitude they feel for the support for them and students like them, both inside and outside the classroom.”

The award is named in honor of the late Dr. Michael Bennett, longtime president of St. Petersburg College in Florida.

The 2024 recipients are: