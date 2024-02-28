Winnebago Road Department Recognized

The Winnebago County Road Department recently did road work on R-74 which utilized recycled road materials and created a smoother surface for drivers to drive. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders stated that the county road department was recognized at a national convention for their work.

The paving process proves to be cheaper for the county and is believed to have better endurance over the life of the road. Meinders had the chance to learn about some of the latest techniques in road resurfacing and repair.