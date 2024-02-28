Kanawha Sees Lower Returns on Property Taxes

It is a complicated formula devised by the state, but local municipalities are seeing less money coming from property tax levies. The state sets limits on how high the taxes can be levied and even though property values are going up, the amount in tax dollars based on those values is going down. Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek says she is seeing this problem at a time when expenses for the city are going up.

This becomes concerning for city clerks and administrators who must establish a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, but work with less money due to state mandated regulations.

The city has set Tuesday, March 26th at 6pm as the date and time for a public hearing on the proposed property tax levy for the next fiscal year.