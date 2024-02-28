Joseph William Ferjak, 97 of Forest City, died peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 27, 2024 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Visitation for Joe will be held from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday, March 1, 2024 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 N. Clark St. in Forest City. A Scriptural Wake service will begin at 7:00 P.M.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at St. James Catholic Church, 906 West O St., Forest City with Father Andrew Marr officiating.

Burial will take place in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City, with Military Honors will be performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.