Feenstra Leads Letter to Biden Administration Over Growing U.S. Agricultural Trade Deficit

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) – alongside U.S. Reps. Max Miller (R-OH), John Duarte (R-CA), and Angie Craig (D-MN) – led a letter to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai urging the Biden administration to address the growing U.S. agricultural trade deficit.

The USDA’s recent Outlook for U.S. Agricultural Trade projects that U.S. agricultural exports will register at $169.5 billion in fiscal year 2024 and forecasts an agricultural trade deficit of $30 billion, which has nearly doubled from the $16.7 billion trade deficit our nation faced last fiscal year.

“Our agricultural trade deficit has significantly worsened partly due to the Biden administration’s failure to negotiate new trade agreements that benefit American agriculture. As the breadbasket to the world, we must work to ensure that our farmers and producers have access to new markets so that they can sell their goods and make a profit,” said Rep. Feenstra. “Representing the second-largest agriculture-producing district in the U.S. House of Representatives, I urge President Biden to take immediate action to strengthen our trading relations around the globe and foster new relationships for the good of our producers.”

“National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) appreciates the efforts of Reps. Miller, Craig, Duarte, Feenstra and other Members signing to encourage new export opportunities for dairy farmers and cooperatives,” said Gregg Doud, President and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation. “Today’s bipartisan letter to the administration emphasizes why the U.S. must lead in seeking agreements that reduce trade barriers and in urging that existing trade deals be enforced. Both are crucial for U.S. dairy exporters to compete fairly.”

“Consistent access to international markets is essential for the growth and success of U.S. dairy exporters,” said Krysta Harden, President and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. “Regrettably, while our competitors advance new

market-opening agreements, the United States is lagging. Representatives

Miller, Craig, Duarte and Feenstra and others signing continuous advocacy for

U.S. agricultural export interests, including their role in conveying this

significant bipartisan message to the Administration, is highly valued.”

