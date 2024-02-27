Karen L. (Ryerson) Keepers, 82, of Mason City, formerly of Britt, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024 at MercyOne Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.

Memorial services for Karen Keepers will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with Mike Ewing officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the funeral home on Friday.

