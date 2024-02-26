Lake Mills to Discuss Water Department Control Upgrades

The Lake Mills Water Department is looking to make some upgrades to the water system. At a recent city council meeting, they asked to have on the agenda a discussion on these controls but according to City Clerk Diane Price, it didn’t get very far.

The controls allow the water towers to communicate vital information between each for a smoother delivery system to the customers. Before the city can move forward, they need to find the most affordable vendor and installer according to Price.

The issue along with the potential vendors and installers may be the subject of a future agenda.