Kanawha Discusses Utility Amounts

People around the area are seeing potential increases in their utility bills. Some by as much as 20% if the Iowa Utilities Board rules in favor of a proposed rate hike. In Kanawha, the city has seen a change in their bills for the better according to Mayor Gloria Sobek.

Sobek was very proud of the fact that the city was able to save the Kanawha taxpayers several hundreds of dollars in the city utility bills over the last three months.

Sobek stated that the city will probably see that savings moved over to other items in the budget where costs have risen, but she and council are working hard to reduce those costs as well.