Winnebago County to Look at County Watershed Agreement

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking the link on the website on Tuesday morning beginning at 8:55am.

The board will address several issues dealing with drainage and waterways. First, they will hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders who will discuss upcoming projects and repairs on secondary and county roads.

The board will then turn its attention to the waterways of Winnebago County. Winnebago Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald will address the board on upcoming projects and repairs to drainage systems in the county. She will also review the repairs and reclassification of Drainage District 70. She has asked the board to take a closer look in the Winnebago County Watershed project. The idea is to educate the public and businesses about the dangers of flooding along the Winnebago River and other waterways. The hope is to better prepare the public and businesses on what to do in the event of flooding.

The board will hold a discussion on the change in costs for the remodeling of the Public Health Building. This will be the twelfth change in the costs for the project.

The supervisors will discuss budgets and the relation of tax increment financing to it. They may approve the 2025 Fiscal Year budget and set a public hearing date.