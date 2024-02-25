Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Movement to Electric Cars

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: My letter to President Biden over his electric-vehicle mandates, my work to help recruit and train more EMTs and paramedics in rural Iowa, and my 36 County Tour and Feenstra Agriculture Tour. MY LETTER TO PRESIDENT BIDEN OPPOSING HIS LATEST ELECTRIC-VEHICLE MANDATE

Yesterday, Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho and I led a letter to President Biden with 140 of our colleagues urging him to end his costly and hasty transition to electric vehicles.

The more that the Biden administration pushes for electric vehicles, the richer and stronger China becomes.

Americans deserve to buy cars and trucks powered by liquid fuels at affordable prices. While this is a step in the right direction for our families, corn farmers, ethanol producers, and fuel retailers, the Biden administration has needlessly delayed this approval until 2025.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why I\u2019ve helped introduce legislation to permanently make E-15 available at gas stations year-round nationwide and have repeatedly called on President Biden to cut the red tape that keeps this low-cost fuel out of reach for Iowa families in the summer. It is my hope that the Biden administration will allow E-15 to be sold this summer to lower prices at the pump and support our farmers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSUPPORTING AND EXPANDING EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES IN OUR RURAL COMMUNITIES\r\n\r\nFor 15 years, I served as a volunteer emergency medical technician in my hometown of Hull. From responding to emergencies to transporting patients to local hospitals, my time with the Hull Ambulance Service was both informative and eye-opening.\r\n\r\nTo this day, my passion for preserving and expanding emergency medical services in our rural communities stems from my experiences as a volunteer EMT.\r\n\r\nThat's why I'm working to help our rural communities recruit, train, and retain paramedics and emergency medical technicians.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFeenstra: Working on expanding EMS to help rural Iowa\r\n\r\nFor 15 years, I served as a volunteer emergency medical technician in my hometown of Hull. SPEAKING WITH STUDENTS AT AVOCA HIGH SCHOOL

On Wednesday, I continued my 36 County Tour talking to students in the business class at Avoca High School.

I enjoyed answering their questions about my work in Congress and encouraged them to get involved in government and in their communities.

TOURING STEWART MEMORIAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL IN LAKE CITY

I enjoyed touring the Stewart Memorial Community Hospital in Lake City, which is one of the few rural hospitals that delivers babies.

Linn Block — the hospital's new CEO and Lake City native — gave me a great and informative tour. I also enjoyed seeing the new mayor, Mike Schleisman. MEETING WITH THE MVAO FFA IN MAPLETON

In honor of National FFA Week, which ends tomorrow, I continued my 36 County Tour and my Feenstra Agriculture Tour with the MVAO FFA in Mapleton.

We talked about California's Prop 12 mandates on our producers, our biofuels industry in Iowa, Mexico's looming ban on American corn, and foreign animal disease prevention.

CATCHING UP WITH THE LAWTON-BRONSON FFA

Yesterday, I also met with the Lawton-Bronson FFA!

We covered my Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act, my work to ban China from buying our farmland, my bill to repeal the death tax, and much more.

VISITING CROSSROADS OF CRAWFORD COUNTY IN DENISON

Earlier this week, I toured Crossroads of Crawford County — a pregnancy resource center in Denison.

While the Biden administration is working to defund these facilities, I proudly voted to keep our pregnancy resource centers open and funded in rural Iowa.

WE MUST PASS SARAH'S LAW TO KEEP OUR FAMILIES SAFE

Illegal immigrants who harm or kill Americans must be detained and punished to the fullest extent of the law.

That's why Senator Joni Ernst and I are working to pass Sarah's Law so that illegal immigrants answer for their crimes and families struck by tragedy see justice delivered.

ONE LAST THING: A RECORD YEAR FOR AIR TRAVEL IN IOWA!

4.6 million people traveled through Iowa airports last year!

People are taking notice that Iowa is a great state to live in, work, raise a family, and visit! Under this EPA rule, 67% of new light-duty vehicles and 46% of medium-duty vehicles would be required to be electric by 2032 \u2013 just eight years away.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID) and I led a letter to President Biden and the Director of the OMB with 140 of our colleagues urging the Biden administration to rescind this proposed rule that would attempt to replace liquid fuels and combustion engines with unreliable and unaffordable electric vehicles. I also voted for the Choice in Automobile Retail Sales Act – which passed the U.S. House of Representatives in December – to prevent President Biden and his unruly EPA from finalizing or implementing this absurd rule in any way, shape, or form.

Read more in my weekly column below! MY WEEKLY COLUMN: LEADING THE CHARGE TO STOP PRESIDENT BIDEN'S ELECTRIC-VEHICLE MANDATES

Last April, the Biden administration's Environmental Protection Agency released a proposed rule entitled "Multi-Pollutant Emissions Standards for Model Years 2027 and Later Light-Duty and Medium-Duty Vehicles." This jumbled title may appear complex at first look, but it essentially boils down to a simple fact. Under this EPA rule, 67% of new light-duty vehicles and 46% of medium-duty vehicles would be required to be electric by 2032 – just eight years away.

That's why Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID) and I led a letter to President Biden and the Director of the OMB with 140 of our colleagues urging the Biden administration to rescind this proposed rule that would attempt to replace liquid fuels and combustion engines with unreliable and unaffordable electric vehicles. I also voted for the Choice in Automobile Retail Sales Act – which passed the U.S. House of Representatives in December – to prevent President Biden and his unruly EPA from finalizing or implementing this absurd rule in any way, shape, or form.

CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY

Do you support President Biden's plans to essentially force Americans to buy electric vehicles?

LAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS: Do you support California's Proposition 12, which hurts Iowa hog farmers and raises pork price

Yes - 17%

No - 79%

Unsure/Indifferent - 4%

If you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at\u00a0feenstra.house.gov.\r\n\r\nSincerely,\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. Randy Feenstra\r\nMember of Congress\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n