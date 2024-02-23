Winnebago Board Addresses Drainage District 89 Annexation

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were asked to look into the possible annexation and reclassification of land into Drainage District 89. the land was previously not a part of a district but because of maintenance issues, something had to be done.

Winnebago County Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald explained that the amount of land was very small.

Oswald explained that the drainage systems will need cleaning and the question is who would pay for it?

The drainage system would still receive maintenance if necessary. Oswald felt that the report reflected the situation and that the annexation would help in maintaining the drainage lines on the affected properties.

The public hearing for the annexation and reclassification of the properties will take place on April 2nd at 9:30am.