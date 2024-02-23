Lake Mills Council Discusses Rezoning Issue

The Lake Mills City Council reviewed a request for a proposed zoning change. The council was asked to change a section of property from a residential (R-1) to a commercial (C-1) located at 703 E. Main Street. Lake Mills City Clerk Diane Price explained why the move was requested.

The council has set March 18th as the date of the public hearing when they can express their opinion on the change. The council has received the legal descriptions on the changes which now allow them to go forward with the hearing.