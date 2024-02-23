Kanawha Looks at Insurance Rate Increases

Kanawha officials were briefed on an issue regarding insurance coverage for the city. According to Mayor Gloria Sobek, the city is looking to spend more money for coverage.

The news is more expensive than the past year and the city was faced with a choice.

The grim reality is that the burden will fall on the taxpayers of the city which Sobek doesn’t want to burden them with.

City officials will look at ways to trim the upcoming budget where they can try and fit in the proposed rate increases.