Garner Council Addresses Duesey Days Preparations

The Garner City Council was asked to close part of State Street for celebratory purposes on July 12 until July 14th. Tammy Lenox who owns Mat’s Place in Garner went before the council to ask if she could hold outdoor activities during that time frame according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

Similar petitions are expected to begin to arrive and go before the council. Duesey Days is an annual celebration taking place July 12th through the 14th in Garner.