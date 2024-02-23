Feenstra Issues Statement on Long-Delayed EPA Decision on Year-Round E-15 Sales

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement on the long-delayed announcement by the Environmental Protection Agency that eight states — including Iowa — would be able to sell E-15 year-round beginning in 2025.

“I’m glad that the EPA finally approved Governor Reynolds’ request from a year and a half ago to sell E-15 year-round without a waiver from the federal government. While this is a step in the right direction for our families, corn farmers, ethanol producers, and fuel retailers, the Biden administration has needlessly delayed this approval until 2025. That’s why I’ve helped introduce legislation to permanently make E-15 available at gas stations year-round nationwide and have repeatedly called on President Biden to cut the red tape that keeps this low-cost fuel out of reach for Iowa families in the summer. It is my hope that the Biden administration will allow E-15 to be sold this summer to lower prices at the pump and support our farmers.”