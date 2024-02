Area residents are noticing that gas prices have followed the temperatures and gone up in this week. AAA Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says oil prices have gone up a bit, but there’s another factor impacting gas prices.

The price of regular unleaded gasoline was averaging more than $3 a gallon locally and in northern Iowa.

He says getting that refinery back up to speed will help.

The national average for a gallon of gas was up one cent to $3.27. Area gas prices are between $3.09 to $3.19.