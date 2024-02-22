Gov. Reynolds Statement on EPA’s Delay of Year-Round E15 Sales until 2025

Governor Reynolds issued the following statement after the EPA posted its final rule implementing year-round sales of E15 fuel:

“After continuous delays by the EPA to allow year-round sales of E15 fuel, consumers across the country can finally look forward to lower-cost, cleaner-burning year-round E15 in 2025. Nearly two years ago, I organized a bipartisan coalition of eight Midwest governors to join me in challenging the EPA’s refusal to allow E15 sales during summer months. Finally, our request is approved, however, the EPA’s unjustified delays come at a cost for drivers and the environment.

“As governor of the nation’s top ethanol producing state, I’m pursuing a waiver to continue offering drivers the option to purchase lower-cost, cleaner-burning E15 in Iowa this summer, and I won’t stop fighting for year-round E15 until it’s available nationwide. The solution to making America energy independent is growing in the Heartland.”