Forest City Schools Move to E-Learning Due to Illnesses

The Forest City Community School District announced that they are moving to an e-learning platform for Thursday and Friday. The district reported that 10% of elementary students have called in sick this week, with increased student absences at Forest City Middle and High Schools.

As a result, district’s schools will be closed to students and staff between Thursday, Feb. 22 to Friday, Feb. 22. The in-season school activities will athletic practices and the Forest City High School Pops concert will continue as scheduled.

The district is asking parents to monitor the health of their children. Concerns of increased numbers of illnesses have district officials getting the classrooms, educational areas, and the school in general being deep cleaned and disinfected as a precaution.

Elementary students are asked to perform packets three and four by Monday. Middle and High school students should refer to their Google Classrooms (fifth graders will refer to their class websites) for instruction.

Classes will be back in session on Monday, Feb. 26th. The district will have the elementary school will dismiss at 12:50 p.m. and the middle and high schools shall dismiss at 1 p.m. to give time for fans to travel to the Girls State Basketball tournament to watch the Forest City girls team compete.