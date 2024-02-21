Kanawha Trying to Resolve the Cat Issues

Living in the country setting also means that cities deal with animal issues. Some of these can be an overpopulation issue. In the case of Kanawha, there seem to be an abundance of cats.

Jon Buren addressed the problem with the Kanawha City Council. Cats seem to be all around and he asked the city if there could be something done about it.

Mayor Gloria Sobek took it all in stride pointing out that even she sees the problem close to home.

When asked if there was a mouse or rodent problem in the city…

Sobek explained that the cats appear content and well fed, a few even bordering on obese. Still, the cats continue to roam around the city which is a concern to city officials who want to address the problem.