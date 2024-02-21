Hancock Board Addresses Flooring in the Sheriff’s Office

Hancock County officials continue to remodel and refresh the courthouse and Law Enforcement Center (LEC). Maintenance Director Jake Schreur addressed the Hancock County Board of Supervisors about quotes he had received for flooring in the Law Enforcement Center, the Courtrooms, and Judges’ Chambers. According to Board Chairman Gary Rayhons, they have a rough estimate on the cost of the work.

According to Rayhons, the project is long overdue and needs to be addressed.

The project will also involve painting to Law Enforcement Center, removal of equipment from the kitchen, and future use of the boiler room in the center.