Garner Sets Plans in Motion for it’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt

With the Lenten season upon us, it won’t be long before Easter arrives and the area Easter Egg hunts will commence. The Garner City Council is moving forward with the plans for their event according to Mayor Tim Schmidt. He gave a brief history of the event right up to its present organizer.

The last event took place at Central Park and was estimated in the hundreds who were in attendance.

The event is free and open to the public. More details will be released shortly on the event.