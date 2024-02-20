Kanawha Plans to Act on Property Issues

Kanawha is looking to resolve a pair of nuisance issues in city limits. The properties are located at 205 N. Main and 216 W. 5th Street. According to Mayor Gloria Sobek, the sites need to be taken care of.

The properties are currently involved in a tax sale and the city wants to take advantage of the opportunity to acquire the sites.

The Kanawha City Council approved the action in order to allow City Attorney Earl Hill to acquire the properties for the city.