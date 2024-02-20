Forest City Schools Maintain Strong Security Measures

Forest City Community Schools remain unaffected by the discussion in Des Moines regarding arming school personnel for the protection of the students, faculty, and staff. The Iowa Legislature is trying to address whether schools should have these protections despite the inability to obtain liability insurance for the school.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann feels that the intricate measures the school has are strong enough to maintain safety in the schools.

Lehmann is quick to dispel any questions regarding the safety procedures that ae in place at the school.

Lehmann and the district continue to improve and train on procedures that will benefit the students, faculty, and staff. Local professionals work directly with district officials and staff according to Lehmann.

Lehmann is also the Superintendent at the Central Springs Community School District where he tries to maintain the same level of standards there as well.