Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Bidenomics

MY WEEKLY COLUMN: WE MUST END RECKLESS GOVERNMENT SPENDING

Basic economic theory tells us that when too many dollars chase too few goods, the result is inflation. Americans don’t need to take a course in economics to understand this concept because President Biden personally delivered a real-world example. By wasting trillions of dollars – approved by Democrats in Congress – on more government programs, more red tape, and more bureaucracy, President Biden created the worst inflation crisis that our nation has faced in over forty years.

His complete lack of fiscal responsibility has left American families with less money in their pockets and more debt on their credit cards. To restore America’s economic security, we must get our fiscal house in order so that we don’t leave our children and grandchildren with insurmountable and excessive levels of debt.

Read more in my weekly column about my work to end wasteful government spending below!