Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Bidenomics

U. S. Representative Randy Feenstra
In this week’s roundup: My meeting with the Buena Vista County Pork Producers, my bill to lower childcare costs for our families, and thoughtful cards from students at Sacred Heart School in Boone. That and more – remember to follow my Facebook page by clicking here and my Twitter page by clicking here to stay up-to-date throughout the week!
BIDENOMICS REMAINS COSTLY FOR OUR FAMILIES
Thanks to President Biden’s economic policies, American families are paying an extra $1,019 every month to keep up with rising prices compared to just three years ago.
We must end reckless government spending to lower costs at the gas pump and the grocery store.
LOWERING CHILDCARE COSTS FOR OUR FAMILIES
On my 36 County Tour, I have met with families, small business owners, and childcare providers who are rightfully concerned about the skyrocketing cost of childcare. Coupled with inflation, parents are struggling to find affordable childcare options that fit into their schedules and careers.
I’m proud to work with my colleagues to introduce legislation that will make it easier for small businesses to help their employees cover the cost of childcare. It can be harder for small businesses – which employ the vast majority of Americans – to offer the same types of benefits as larger companies, but with smart policies like this, we can level the playing field and lower childcare expenses for our families.
RECEIVING THOUGHTFUL CARDS FROM STUDENTS AT SACRED HEART SCHOOL IN BOONE
I appreciate the students at Sacred Heart School in Boone for sending me thoughtful cards and letters. Some of them even have our 4th District logo!
Getting these cards delivered to my office truly made my day.
In Congress, I’m working to ensure that our kids have the tools and support they need to succeed.
SUPPORTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF IOWA FARMERS AND PRODUCERS
My Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act will help lower the cost of crop insurance for our young farmers and ensure that they can plant their roots in rural Iowa.
We must support the next generation of Iowa farmers so that our rural communities stay strong and our country remains the breadbasket to the world.
SPEAKING WITH THE BUENA VISTA COUNTY PORK PRODUCERS
Last Friday, I wrapped up another day of my 36 County Tour and my Feenstra Agriculture Tour with the Buena Vista County Pork Producers in Storm Lake.
In Congress, I’m fighting to pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa, overturn California’s ridiculous Proposition 12 mandates on our producers, ban China from buying American farmland, and support our hog farmers.
MEETING WITH FOLKS FROM THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS
I’m honored to receive the Distinguished Community Health Center Advocate Award from the National Association of Community Health Centers.
I will always be a strong voice for our community health centers in rural Iowa!
SHOWING IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT WENDY WINTERSTEEN AROUND THE CAPITOL
I enjoyed showing Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen and her Senior Advisor, Sophia Magill, around the Capitol today.
We also had time to chat about the delayed rollout of FAFSA and my support for the family farm exemption for student aid.
MEETING WITH THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION
I enjoyed meeting with members from the American Medical Association to discuss issues impacting our healthcare industry.
Serving on the House Ways and Means Committee, I’m working to protect our rural hospitals, support our healthcare workforce, and ensure that Iowans have access to high-quality, affordable care.
VISITING STUDENTS AND EDUCATORS AT SHELDON MIDDLE SCHOOL
I had a great time speaking to students and educators at Sheldon Middle School on my 36 County Tour last week.
Our kids are the next generation of doers, thinkers, and leaders.
That’s why I’ll always work to support our kids and ensure that they can chase their dreams.
MY VOTE TO OVERTURN PRESIDENT BIDEN’S BAN ON AMERICAN LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS EXPORTS
Since his first day in office, President Biden has done everything in his power to destroy American energy production, eliminate American energy jobs, and make our country reliant on our foreign adversaries for our energy needs. His ban on exports of American LNG is just another intentional way to impose his Green New Deal agenda on our families, farmers, and businesses.
While China, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela seek to monopolize the global energy market, we must unleash the full potential of our energy capabilities – including homegrown Iowa ethanol and biodiesel – to lower gas prices for our families, prevent our enemies from profiting off our energy needs, and power our nation. My vote to overturn President Biden’s order to stop LNG exports strengthens our energy, economic, and national security.
ONE LAST THING: CONGRATULATIONS TO GRANT HEGSTAD!
Grant Hegstad — who is the assistant principal at MOC-Floyd Valley in Orange City — received the Milken Educator Award along with $25,000 for his work to support our students and deliver academic excellence.
Congratulations to Assistant Principal Hegstad and all the students and educators at MOC-Floyd Valley!
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: WE MUST END RECKLESS GOVERNMENT SPENDING
Basic economic theory tells us that when too many dollars chase too few goods, the result is inflation. Americans don’t need to take a course in economics to understand this concept because President Biden personally delivered a real-world example. By wasting trillions of dollars – approved by Democrats in Congress – on more government programs, more red tape, and more bureaucracy, President Biden created the worst inflation crisis that our nation has faced in over forty years.
His complete lack of fiscal responsibility has left American families with less money in their pockets and more debt on their credit cards. To restore America’s economic security, we must get our fiscal house in order so that we don’t leave our children and grandchildren with insurmountable and excessive levels of debt.
Read more in my weekly column about my work to end wasteful government spending below!
CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY
Do you support California’s Proposition 12, which hurts Iowa hog farmers and raises pork price
Yes
No
Unsure/Indifferent
LAST WEEK’S POLL RESULTS: Do you think that we should bring our supply chains and manufacturing home from China?
Yes – 87%
No – 7%
Unsure/Indifferent – 6%
If you have more thoughts on this week’s question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.
We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.
Sincerely,
Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress
