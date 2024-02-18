Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Bidenomics

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: My meeting with the Buena Vista County Pork Producers, my bill to lower childcare costs for our families, and thoughtful cards from students at Sacred Heart School in Boone. BIDENOMICS REMAINS COSTLY FOR OUR FAMILIES

Thanks to President Biden's economic policies, American families are paying an extra $1,019 every month to keep up with rising prices compared to just three years ago.

We must end reckless government spending to lower costs at the gas pump and the grocery store.



High inflation is still squeezing Americans' budgets

Inflation has fallen considerably from the highs of mid-2022, but price gains are still costing Americans an extra $213 a month compared to last year.

Read more
www.foxbusiness.com



LOWERING CHILDCARE COSTS FOR OUR FAMILIES

On my 36 County Tour, I have met with families, small business owners, and childcare providers who are rightfully concerned about the skyrocketing cost of childcare. Coupled with inflation, parents are struggling to find affordable childcare options that fit into their schedules and careers.\r\n\r\nI\u2019m proud to work with my colleagues to introduce legislation that will make it easier for small businesses to help their employees cover the cost of childcare. It can be harder for small businesses \u2013 which employ the vast majority of Americans \u2013 to offer the same types of benefits as larger companies, but with smart policies like this, we can level the playing field and lower childcare expenses for our families.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRECEIVING THOUGHTFUL CARDS FROM STUDENTS AT SACRED HEART SCHOOL IN BOONE\r\n\r\nI appreciate the students at Sacred Heart School in Boone for sending me thoughtful cards and letters. Some of them even have our 4th District logo!\r\n\r\nGetting these cards delivered to my office truly made my day.\r\n\r\nIn Congress, I\u2019m working to ensure that our kids have the tools and support they need to succeed.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSUPPORTING THE NEXT GENERATION OF IOWA FARMERS AND PRODUCERS\r\n\r\nMy\u00a0Crop Insurance for Future Farmers Act\u00a0will help lower the cost of crop insurance for our young farmers and ensure that they can plant their roots in rural Iowa.\r\n\r\nWe must support the next generation of Iowa farmers so that our rural communities stay strong and our country remains the breadbasket to the world.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAg Census finds fewer farms, older producers\r\n\r\nThe number of farms in the U.S. fell 7% over five years to about 1.9 million in 2022, and the average age of U.S. farmers rose slightly to 58.1, according to the latest Census of Agriculture.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.agri-pulse.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSPEAKING WITH THE BUENA VISTA COUNTY PORK PRODUCERS\r\n\r\nLast Friday, I wrapped up another day of my\u00a036 County Tour\u00a0and my Feenstra Agriculture Tour with the Buena Vista County Pork Producers in Storm Lake.\r\n\r\nIn Congress, I\u2019m fighting to pass a strong Farm Bill for Iowa, overturn California\u2019s ridiculous Proposition 12 mandates on our producers, ban China from buying American farmland, and support our hog farmers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH FOLKS FROM THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS\r\n\r\nI\u2019m honored to receive the Distinguished Community Health Center Advocate Award from the National Association of Community Health Centers.\r\n\r\nI will always be a strong voice for our community health centers in rural Iowa!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSHOWING IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT WENDY WINTERSTEEN AROUND THE CAPITOL\r\n\r\nI enjoyed showing Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen and her Senior Advisor, Sophia Magill, around the Capitol today.\r\n\r\nWe also had time to chat about the delayed rollout of FAFSA and my support for the family farm exemption for student aid.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH THE AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION\r\n\r\nI enjoyed meeting with members from the American Medical Association to discuss issues impacting our healthcare industry.\r\n\r\nServing on the House Ways and Means Committee, I\u2019m working to protect our rural hospitals, support our healthcare workforce, and ensure that Iowans have access to high-quality, affordable care.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nVISITING STUDENTS AND EDUCATORS AT SHELDON MIDDLE SCHOOL\r\n\r\nI had a great time speaking to students and educators at Sheldon Middle School on my\u00a036 County Tour\u00a0last week.\r\n\r\nOur kids are the next generation of doers, thinkers, and leaders.\r\n\r\nThat\u2019s why I\u2019ll always work to support our kids and ensure that they can chase their dreams.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY VOTE TO OVERTURN PRESIDENT BIDEN'S BAN ON AMERICAN LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS EXPORTS\r\n\r\nSince his first day in office, President Biden has done everything in his power to destroy American energy production, eliminate American energy jobs, and make our country reliant on our foreign adversaries for our energy needs. His ban on exports of American LNG is just another intentional way to impose his Green New Deal agenda on our families, farmers, and businesses.\r\n\r\nWhile China, Saudi Arabia, and Venezuela seek to monopolize the global energy market, we must unleash the full potential of our energy capabilities \u2013 including homegrown Iowa ethanol and biodiesel \u2013 to lower gas prices for our families, prevent our enemies from profiting off our energy needs, and power our nation. My vote to overturn President Biden\u2019s order to stop LNG exports strengthens our energy, economic, and national security.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHouse delivers blow to Biden's climate agenda, votes...\r\n\r\nThe House approved a bill on a bipartisan basis to revoke the Biden administration's authority permitting certain energy projects, which it has taken aim at over climate concerns.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.foxnews.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: CONGRATULATIONS TO GRANT HEGSTAD!\r\n\r\nGrant Hegstad \u2014 who is the assistant principal at MOC-Floyd Valley in Orange City \u2014 received the Milken Educator Award along with $25,000 for his work to support our students and deliver academic excellence.\r\n\r\nCongratulations to Assistant Principal Hegstad and all the students and educators at MOC-Floyd Valley!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nEducator in Orange City, IA receives the 'Oscar of Teaching'\r\n\r\nGrant Hegstad, who is the school's assistant principal, was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.ktiv.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: WE MUST END RECKLESS GOVERNMENT SPENDING\r\n\r\nBasic economic theory tells us that when too many dollars chase too few goods, the result is inflation. Americans don\u2019t need to take a course in economics to understand this concept because President Biden personally delivered a real-world example. By wasting trillions of dollars \u2013 approved by Democrats in Congress \u2013 on more government programs, more red tape, and more bureaucracy, President Biden created the worst inflation crisis that our nation has faced in over forty years.\r\n\r\nHis complete lack of fiscal responsibility has left American families with less money in their pockets and more debt on their credit cards. To restore America\u2019s economic security, we must get our fiscal house in order so that we don\u2019t leave our children and grandchildren with insurmountable and excessive levels of debt.\r\n\r\nRead more in my weekly column about my work to end wasteful government spending\u00a0below!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMy Weekly Column: We must end reckless government spending\r\n\r\nBasic economic theory tells us that when too many dollars chase too few goods, the result is inflation. My Weekly Column: We must end reckless government spending

Basic economic theory tells us that when too many dollars chase too few goods, the result is inflation. Americans don't need to take a course in economics to understand this concept because President Biden personally delivered a real-world example.

Read more
feenstra.house.gov We are government together, and I am here to serve you. Your thoughts, concerns, and comments are very important to me. Always feel free to call (202) 225-4426 or visit my website at feenstra.house.gov.

Sincerely,

Rep. Randy Feenstra
Member of Congress