Sunday Talk: Rowley on His Third Funnel Week

My third ever legislative “Funnel Week” was a full week of overseeing subcommittees, voting on bills in standing committee, and getting those bills eligible for floor action and debate. The process of a bill once it is given to a standing committee, such as Judiciary, it is assigned to a group (subcommittee) of senators where it is discussed and all interested parties participate. The subcommittee then decides whether or not to advance it. This is the reason why funnel week is so busy. The subcommittee must meet before Judiciary meets during this week, then the full committee of Judiciary will vote on whether to advance the bill to be eligible for debate. Now that this process is complete, next week the Senate will start debating. I take my responsibility of voting on legislation very seriously. I understand I am voting of laws that will affect our district and all Iowans in our state.

A few of the subcommittees I participated in this week are:

SF 2360: A bill for an act relating to the use of genetic information provided to an insurer that offers health insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, or long-term care insurance. (Commerce)

SF 2348: A bill for an act relating to tampering with witnesses, jurors, or reporting parties, and providing penalties. (Judiciary)

SF 2342: A bill for an act relating to parole and probation standards for a person convicted of certain child endangerment offenses. (Judiciary)

SF 3136: A bill for extending non-renewal & renewal notice requirements for personal lines insurance policies from 30 to 60 days.(Commerce)

SF 2293: A bill changing license requirements for Reinsurance companies operating in the state Iowa. Reinsurance companies are required by code to be approved by the Commissioner of Insurance and meet the compliance standards set by the Iowa Division of Insurance. (Commerce)

These bills aforementioned are important to us for many different reasons. The use of genetic material as part of the underwriting information gathered from customers for life, disability, and long-term care insurance is an important issue. I am concerned about this for many reasons such as right to privacy, gathering and sharing my personal genetic material, and predictive outcomes based upon that data to price insurance products. It is a concern and I moved this bill forward to have that debate. The two insurance bills passed are good for all Iowans and especially our rural communities with regards to insurance availability for consumers, and for stability of our county mutual insurance companies. A stable insurance market and free market competition is key to a healthy economy.

In Judiciary I chaired the subcommittee and passed through to the standing committee a bill, SF 2342. This bill provides that a person on parole or work release who is serving a sentence for child endangerment resulting in death, or resulting in serious injury, or resulting in bodily injury shall not have unsupervised access to a child or minor. Whether they have, or do not have, parental permission. In the subcommittee we heard from the grandmother whose grandson was killed by an individual who was on probation for child endangerment and tragically had unsupervised access to their grandson. It was an extremely emotional testimony that illustrated the reality and need for this bill. This is a bipartisan bill with Senator Boulton, Senator Webster and I moving it forward and through Judiciary for the floor.

The most media driven bills such as the amendment to the governor’s priority to reform the AEA will be followed up in future newsletters as we head into debate. I am also working with our Ways and Means Committee on SSB 3141 regarding the modification of future tax rates through an investment vehicle.

Lastly, I want to recognize former Iowa State Representative Ted Gassman (Winnebago) who visited the Capitol this week. Ted served in the Iowa House from 2013 to 2021. It was a nice surprise to have that opportunity to visit with Ted and current State Representative Henry Stone.

*Please note* I’ve made corrections to the dates of my forums coming up.

Future Forums are:

February 24th at 9:00 – Spencer Chamber Eggs & Issues

March 1st at 9:00 – Lakes Mills, 11:00 – Thompson, 2:00 – Forest City

March 2nd at 10:00 – Algona Library

March 9th at 8:30 – Emmetsburg Chamber of Commerce

The best way to contact me is email at [email protected] or by cell at (712) 330-5596. Have a great week!

Senator Dave Rowley, District 5

Serving: Clay, Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Winnebago