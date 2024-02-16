Forest CityMeetings & AgendasNews
Forest City Council Meeting 2/20/24 (LIVE)
This meeting is available virtually through Go to Meeting at: https://meet.goto.com/191280685
The Forest City Council will meet tonight beginning at 7pm. The proposed agenda is as follows:
Council Meeting Protocol
During tonight’s meeting, the following protocol steps will be followed for each agenda item:
- All public microphones will be muted to allow discussion by the City Council.
- The Council will make and second a motion on the item, but no vote will be taken.
- All citizens who contacted the City Administrator prior to the meeting to request permission to speak to the item will be called upon one at a time to allow them the opportunity to speak.
- The remaining public will be unmuted to allow them to speak to the item.
- After the Council has heard from all citizens wishing to speak, the Council will vote on the item. If any member of the Council is attending the meeting electronically, I will ask for a roll call vote to accurately record each Councilmember’s vote.
-
CALL TO ORDER
-
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
-
ROLL CALL
-
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
(Action Item)
-
Agenda
-
Approve Council Minutes
-
Accept Board & Committee Minutes, 2/12/2024 P&R Board Minutes
-
Approve Invoices
-
-
BUSINESS
-
Resolution 23-24-26 To Approve a 28E Agreement with the Winnebago River Watershed Management Coalition
-
Resolution 23-24-27 Preliminary Resolution Pursuant to Section 384.42 of the Iowa Code covering the 2024 Street Reconstruction Project
-
Resolution 23-24-28 Approving and Adopting Preliminary Plans and Specifications, Estimate of Cost and Plat and Schedule
-
Resolution 23-24-29 Proposed Resolution of Necessity
-
Approve Independent Fee Evaluation (IFE) for Airport Runway Project with DGR
-
Lease Agreement with Lewis Grain & Livestock for land application of Biosolids
-
Lease Agreement for Nerem Farm Land
-
Accept resignation of Dee Ann Monsen
-
Payroll Change Notice – Matthew Schaumberg, new Police Officer
-
Set the Date for the Property Tax Levy Hearing for April 1, 2024 at 6:45pm
-
-
STAFF REPORTS
-
PUBLIC FORUM
This is a time set aside for comments from the public on topics of City business other than those listed on this agenda. Please understand that the Council will not take any action on your comments at this meeting due to requirements of the Open Meetings Law, but may do so at a future meeting. The Mayor and City Council welcome comments from the public; however, at no time is it appropriate to use profane, obscene, or slanderous language. The Mayor may limit each speaker to five minutes.
-
ADJOURNMENT