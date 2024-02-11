Enrollment Levels Out at Community Colleges

Community college overall enrollment in Iowa was down slightly in 2023. Amy Geiske works in the Bureau of Community Colleges in the Department of Education.

But that enrollment decline appears to be slowing.

The number of high school students taking community college classes continues to increase.

The high schoolers taking those college classes have a major impact.

She says the success rate of students who graduated or transferred from a community college to another school was up 3% to nearly 53%.