The paddlefish snagging season provides anglers a chance to snag an unusual fish on the Missouri and Big Sioux rivers that may’ve put on a lot miles in the water. The DNR’s western Iowa fisheries supervisor, Chris Larson, says they tag fish to keep track of them and recently heard about one that was caught.

He says the tag allowed them to see how the fish had developed.

Larson says it’s not unusual for these fish to travel.

The Iowa paddlefish season runs through April 30th.